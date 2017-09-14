Mid America Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Rookie Tyler Mahle threw five innings, Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0. Jesse Winker added a home run and Joey Votto had two hits and drove in a run for the Reds, who had lost four of their last five games.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City is coming off a big win over New England heading into Sunday’s home game against Philadelphia. The Chiefs know they must focus on the Eagles and get over their upset on the road. Four of the team’s losses last season came after big wins – and two of the losses were at home. The Eagles started their season with a win over Washington.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia drove in runs in the ninth inning as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Abreu’s sacrifice fly scored Tim Anderson, who led off the inning with a single, took second on a wild pitch by Scott Alexander and stole third. Garcia’s single to center scored Yoan Moncada with the second run. The White Sox took two of three in the series.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri defense is trying to focus on Purdue after coordinator DeMontie Cross was fired over the weekend. The move caught players by surprise. Head coach Barry Odom has taken over coaching of the inside linebackers, which was part of Cross’s role. Purdue visits on Saturday in a clash of two teams that are 1-1 this season. The Boilermakers are averaging 36 points per game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – For seven years from 2006-12, parity in college football meant determining which of the Southeastern Conference’s contenders would finish as the national champion. These days, it feels as though the only national contender from the SEC is Alabama. The team has been the conference’s lone representative in each of the first three College Football Playoffs.

UNDATED (AP) – No. 2 Oklahoma gave the Big 12 Conference a signature victory last week at Ohio State. It should serve the Sooners well when the College Football Playoff selection starts sorting through contenders. This week, two other ranked Big 12 teams hit the road against nonconference opponents that are good enough to pull an upset. No. 9 Oklahoma State is at Pitt and No. 18 Kansas State visits Vanderbilt.

UNDATED (AP) – Longtime Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler suffered a concussion early last year while training with the U.S. national team. One of the things that doctors said would help was daily journaling. Besler took that advice to the next level and his journal became a book.

