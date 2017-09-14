Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer expands to Rice County

The Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation board wants to help as many children battling cancer as they can. The board is finding out it is difficult to say ‘no’ to families and communities outside of Barton County that need help.

What started out in Hoisington and for Barton County children, expanded to Russell County and the latest addition is Rice County.

Co-founder Debbie Reif says Kans for Kids will begin Outreach Rice County to help Laydn Hinderliter in Chase.

Debbie Reif Audio

Hinderliter has a brain tumor and also had surgery this week to remove a tumor from his kidney.

Kans for Kids provides funding for families with children living with cancer and other forms of support to the family. The organization collects aluminum cans and is involved in other fundraisers to assist the families. Kans for Kids officially organized in 1996 in Barton County, added Russell County in 2015, and now includes Rice County.

Reif reminds everyone Russell and Rice counties are outreach programs for Kans For Kids, meaning money raised in those counties is earmarked for the children with cancer in those counties with matching funds.

Debbie Reif Audio

A trailer is stationed at the Masonic Lodge in Lyons, 912 W. Main Street, to collect aluminum cans for Hinderliter. Reif says now they are looking for others in Rice County to sponsor fundraisers for Hinderliter.