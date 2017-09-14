Hurricane Harvey an example to all to know what is in your homeowners policy

It’s estimated about 80% of Hurricane Harvey victims did not have flood insurance and now face big bills. Homeowners suffering flood damage from Harvey are more likely to be on the hook for losses than victims of prior storms, a potentially crushing blow to personal finances and neighborhoods along the Gulf Coast. Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller says it’s a lesson to all of us to make sure they know what is and isn’t covered by their homeowners policy.

Amy Miller Audio

Insurance experts say homeowners insurance typically covers just damage from winds, not floods. For that, you need separate coverage from the federally run National Flood Insurance Program. The insurance is a requirement for homeowners with federally-backed mortgages living in the most vulnerable areas, called Special Flood Hazard Zones.

Much of the Houston area fell outside those most vulnerable zones and many homeowners who were not forced to have coverage decided to do without. Now they are stuck because much of the damage in the nation’s fourth largest city won’t be covered by their homeowners insurance.