Friday Weather

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 11 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.