Friday Weather

Friday Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 11 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.