Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Fri 9/15
5:30PM 1590/97.7FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians
6:30PM B104 – High School Football – Wichita Northwest @ Great Bend
6:30PM KHOK – High School Football – Hillsboro @ Hoisington
6:30PM KBGL – High School Football – Hesston @ Larned
Sat 9/16
12:00PM 1590/97.7FM – College Game Day
12:30PM KBGL – College Football – Kansas @ Ohio
5:30PM 1590/97.7FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians
Sun 9/17
11:00AM B104 – NFL – Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs
11:30AM 1590/97.7FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Indians
6:00PM 1590/97.7FM – Major League Baseball – Los Angels Dodgers @ Washington Nationals
Mon 9/18
6:00PM KBGL – KU Football Hawktalk