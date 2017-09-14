Dallas bound for Great Bend High School band and orchestra

The spring break destination is set for the Great Bend High School band and orchestra groups. The USD 428 Board of Education approved the travel to Dallas during the 2018 spring break, March 22nd – March 25th.

Band Director Mark DeWald estimated it will cost $300 per student that chooses to attend, a price the student will be responsible to pay for through fundraising or out of their own pocket.

DeWald says during their 2016 trip to Branson, Missouri the band performed, but it makes it logistically easier if they do not.

Mark DeWald Audio

DeWald guessed there would be roughly 90 students interested in going, although the trip is voluntary. The bands plan their spring break trips every other year, and the opposite year of Great Bend High School Acapella Choir’s trip to Washington D.C.

USD 428 will allow the band and orchestra to use two activity buses with school drivers. The band funds will be used to pay for the drivers’ expenses while on the trip.

The Dallas itinerary includes stops at the Dallas Museum of Art, a river dance performance, and Meyer Symphony Hall.