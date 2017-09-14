Great Bend Post

Barton Volleyball gets first Jayhawk League victory at Cloud

It took the Barton Community College volleyball team five matches into the conference season but the Cougars knocked the proverbial monkey off their back Wednesday night in Concordia with a four set victory at Cloud County Community College.

The Cougars held off a rally to win the first 25-23, temporarily taking the match off in the second losing 25-13 before hammering the T-birds in identical 25-14 scores to snap the conference drought. Improving to 1-4 in Jayhawk play, the victory also puts an end to a seven match losing streak to even Barton’s season mark at 9-9 while keeping Cloud County winless in conference at 0-4 and 3-10 on the year.

Barton’s next court time will come Monday against the other end of the conference spectrum as co-leader and nationally receiving votes Hutchinson Community College (4-0, 8-4) comes to Great Bend for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.