Barton Soccer gets sweep at Garden City

Barton Men 6 Garden City 1

Striking from a variety of attacks by five players in the lineup, the No. 14 ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team scored four unanswered second half goals Wednesday evening to run away with a 5-1 victory at Garden City Community College.

The victory improves Barton to 6-1 on the season while sending the Broncbusters to consecutive losses to begin the conference season and 2-5 on the year.

Next up for Barton will be a Saturday trip to Concordia in a battle of 2-0 conference and nationally ranked teams as the Cougars take on Jayhawk favorite and 4-1 Cloud County Community College in a 4:00 p.m. kick-off.

Barton Women 8 Garden City 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team broke through a three game scoreless streak in a big way Wednesday night with an 8-0 victory at Garden City Community College.

The Lady Cougars increased their three goal first half lead with five in the final frame for their largest output of the season and first time on the scoreboard since August 24. The victory also puts Barton into the win column for the first time since that date improving to 1-1-1 in conference play and 2-2-2 overall while keeping Garden City winless on the year at 0-4 and 0-2 in Jayhawk play.

Barton’s next action will come Saturday traveling to Cloud County Community College for a 2:00 p.m. kick-off.