Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/13)

BOOKED: Braylin Bretz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property with bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Krystal Halseth of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property with bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ricky Bryant of Hoisington on a Community Corrections serve sentence.

BOOKED: Milton Brown of Great Bend on Barton County probation serve sentence.

BOOKED: Charles Rousey of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault and domestic battery, bond set at $20,000.

BOOKED: Jacob King of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Harold Hunt of Great Bend for Salina Municipal Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Holly Boese of Hoisington on Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $503 cash only.

RELEASED: Braylin Bretz of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property after posting a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Krystal Halseth of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal damage to property after posting a $5,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Mary Claussen of Great Bend received an OR bond on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear.