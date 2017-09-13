Wednesday Big 12 Sports Update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Derek Mason has the Vanderbilt Commodores off to their first 2-0 start in his coaching tenure. It’s a perfect beginning that is about to be tested. The Commodores host 18th-ranked Kansas State, the first of four straight games against teams ranked in the Top 25. After the Wildcats, Vanderbilt plays top-ranked Alabama, at No. 24 Florida and then hosts 13th-ranked Georgia. Mason insists he’s only focused on Kansas State, a team he expects to be in the top 10 before this season ends.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Baker Mayfield is one of the most visible players in college football. Oklahoma’s energetic quarterback has finished in the top four of the Heisman race the past two years. His supporting cast is relatively unknown. Many of his skill position players are new or are in new roles. Mayfield has been as good as usual. His six touchdown passes this season have gone to six different players. The second-ranked Sooners face Tulane on Saturday

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma State linebacker Brendan Vaughn has been dismissed from the team. Coach Mike Gundy made the announcement after a practice. Vaughn has been charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school. He was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The intent to distribute is a felony, while the paraphernalia charge is a misdemeanor. Vaughn was redshirting and had not played this season. The Cowboys play at Pitt on Saturday.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Baylor quarterback Anu Solomon is in a concussion protocol because of symptoms he felt after the last game. Coach Matt Rhule says Solomon felt banged up when he came in the day after the Bears’ 17-10 loss to UTSA. Rhule had already said sophomore Zach Smith will be the starting quarterback Saturday at Duke. True freshman Charlie Brewer will be the backup.

UNDATED (AP) – Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville and San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny are among the early standouts on The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Penny piled up 216 rushing yards in a win against Arizona State and Jackson leads the nation in total offense. The AP has been honoring college football’s best with an All-America team since 1925.