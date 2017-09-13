Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Virginia Ann Kaiser, died September 12, 2017, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born September 13, 1932, on the farm near Redwing, Kansas, the daughter of William A. & Ida H. (Goscha) Proksch.

On September 14, 1954, she married Edward “Ed” Kaiser in Hoisington. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2007.

A lifetime Hoisington resident, Virginia was a homemaker and mother. She worked for the Royal Theater and was a telephone switchboard operator for Western Power and Light. She was also a co-owner and worked with her husband Ed, at Ed’s APCO.

Virginia was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Survivors include: a son, Wayne Kaiser and wife Delores of Hoisington; a daughter, Nona Prosser and husband Abe of Odin; brothers, Richard Proksch and wife Patricia of Hoisington, Bill Proksch and wife Rita of Thorton, CO; sister, Sue Hickel of Larned; sister-in-laws, Dolores Kaiser of Bushton, Helen Kaiser of Hoisington, and Shirley Miller of Surprise, AZ; three grandchildren, Amanda Finn and husband Sean of Kansas City, MO, Deandra Brantley and husband Ryan of Hutchinson, and Derrick Kaiser of Overland Park, KS; and her beloved dog Molly.

Family will greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 15, 2017, with Vigil and Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the St. John Cemetery or Hoisington Volunteer Fire Department in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.