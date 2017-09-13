Up 24 students from last year for Great Bend’s school district

As more official numbers come in, USD 428 in Great Bend is experiencing a slight increase in enrollment for the 2016-2017 school year.

During the August Board of Education meeting, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton mentioned the number was slightly below last year’s enrollment, but there were still several more students to be calculated into the total.

At Monday’s meeting, Thexton said the September 1 count is up 24 students compared to last year.

Khris Thexton Audio

Thexton says the biggest gain this year came from the elementary schools, up 30 students. The biggest loss, minus 27, came from the Great Bend Middle School after two big classes the past two years moved to Great Bend High School.

Accepting out-of-district transfers this year, USD 428 has seen students from Larned, Hoisington, Ellinwood, and others come to Great Bend.

Khris Thexton Audio

USD 428 has 1,485 students in K-6, 422 at the middle school, and 898 at the high school as of September 1. The district’s total enrollment is 2,805.