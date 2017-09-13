Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89.