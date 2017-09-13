Police apologize; detained family attempting to cash $150K check at Kan. bank

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities issued an apology to a family over what initially was believed to be a forged check for a large sum at a bank in Wichita.

In a media release Wednesday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) said officers followed department policy regarding forgery calls.

Chief Gordon Ramsay said the officers’ actions in this case are documented through written reports, body worn camera video, bank surveillance video, and a 911 call.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on September 6, WPD officers were dispatched to Emprise Bank (2140 N. Woodlawn) regarding a reported forgery in progress. The information relayed was that a man approached a bank employee with a “fake” $151,000 check.

One Kansas Highway Patrol Officer, one Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Officer, and two Wichita Police Officers initially responded to the call. During the 911 call, an Emprise Bank employee reported the check was altered, forged, and lacking watermarks. The employee stated the check was from a bank in Michigan, but the routing number on the check revealed the bank was actually in Cleveland. The bank was unable to verify the legitimacy of the check.

Following department policies, WPD continued to investigate the matter and financial crime Detectives were involved. The family was transported to the WPD Investigations Division, arriving at 1:43 p.m. Soon after, Detectives were able to verify the legitimacy of the check after making additional calls. The verification occurred about 48 minutes after the family’s arrival at the Investigations Divisions.

WPD officials apologized to the family for the misunderstanding and transported them back to their vehicle.

“Even though WPD Officers followed policy, we feel bad for what happened in the course of the investigation,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay, who has reached out to the family. “When unfortunate situations such as this one arise, it creates an opportunity for dialogue between the police and the community. That dialogue can help us improve.”