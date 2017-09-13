New full time Administrator not expected until after the first of the year

While the City of Great Bend continues to search for a new interim City Administrator, a full time administrator will not likely be hired until after the first of the year. That’s according to City Attorney Bob Sulter who is currently filling the spot vacated by Howard Partington who retired in August. Suelter says they are conducting interviews this week to find someone to serve on an interim basis, but says the city will likely wait until after the November elections to find a full time replacement.

Bob Suelter Audio

Meanwhile, the city is moving forward with hiring a new Fire Chief to replace the retired Mike Napolitano and replacing council member Wayne Henneke who resigned his position during the height of the Cliff Couch controversy.

Bob Suelter Audio

Suelter, who was a guest Wednesday on “City Edition” on 1590 KVGB AND 97.7 FM, said there are three candidates for the open Fire Chief position and all three are currently on staff.