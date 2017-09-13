Great Bend waterline replacement project starts Monday, Sept. 18

Press release from the City of Great Bend…

The City of Great Bend Administration and Engineering Departments would like the public to be aware of the waterline project that will begin on September 18. This project consists of the water main replacement on 10th Street, from Main to Washington; and Main Street, from 10th to 19th as the first phase.

Construction will continue over the next several months. This project will take place in phases with advance 10 day notifications to business owners adjacent to the project. Typical construction hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the winter. Due to the nature of the work, changes to traffic patterns should be expected. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction and to be aware of workers in the WORK ZONE. On-street parking in and near the immediate work area will be temporarily closed as needed.

Project Engineer Josh Golka said, “We know this will be a stressful time, especially for motorists and businesses affected by the project. We will make every effort to ensure that things go smoothly and focus on communication throughout the project.” The contractor for this project is APAC out of Hutchinson. PEC and APAC will work with property owners and notify them of service interruptions at least 48 hours in advance, with a goal of downtime being limited to periods less than 4 hours. Golka also stated, “We thank everyone in advance for their patience and ask that they remember it will all be worth it in the end.”

The City of Great Bend appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact Karl Otter, Engineering Technician at 620-793-4111 with questions regarding this project.