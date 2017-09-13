Fatal bicycle accident takes the life of an Ellinwood man

An Ellinwood man was pronounced dead after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup Monday morning.

The fatal accident was reported at 11:07 a.m. in the 500 block of East E Street in Ellinwood near the Lakin Comanche Cemetery. Ellinwood Police Chief Art Keffer says the bike rider was traveling west on E Street but was riding against traffic in the eastbound lane when he made an abrupt turn to the north and was struck by a 2006 Chevy Silverado in the westbound lane. Vehicles were approaching the bicyclist, age 79, from both directions when the rider turned towards the cemetery area and was struck into the ditch by the pickup.

The bicyclist, who recently moved back to Ellinwood, was pronounced dead at the scene from a local coroner.

The fatal incident is being ruled an accident with no charges placed on the driver.