Cop Shop (9/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/12)

Fatality

At 11:07 a.m. fatal accident occurred in the 500 block of E. E Street in Ellinwood involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:04 p.m. a burglary was reported on Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:09 p.m. an accident was reported at Susank Rd and 180 Rd.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/12)

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 3:22 a.m. a subject was transported from 5225 Ridgeway Dr.

Theft

At 12:11 p.m. a theft by deception was reported at 2316 12th Street.

At 12:33 p.m. two push mower were reported stolen from 312 Pine Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:45 p.m. an officer arrested Cody Reed at 1308 Monroe on six Great Bend Municipal Court warrants.

Theft

At 1:51 p.m. a theft was reported at 1005 Roxanne Dr.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:06 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1108 Morton Street.