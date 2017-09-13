Cop Shop (9/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/12)
Fatality
At 11:07 a.m. fatal accident occurred in the 500 block of E. E Street in Ellinwood involving a vehicle and a bicycle.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5:04 p.m. a burglary was reported on Kansas Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:09 p.m. an accident was reported at Susank Rd and 180 Rd.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/12)
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 3:22 a.m. a subject was transported from 5225 Ridgeway Dr.
Theft
At 12:11 p.m. a theft by deception was reported at 2316 12th Street.
At 12:33 p.m. two push mower were reported stolen from 312 Pine Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 12:45 p.m. an officer arrested Cody Reed at 1308 Monroe on six Great Bend Municipal Court warrants.
Theft
At 1:51 p.m. a theft was reported at 1005 Roxanne Dr.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8:06 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1108 Morton Street.