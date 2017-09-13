Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/12)

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct, no bond.

BOOKED: Amy Valdez of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: James Whiting of Salina on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Janie Bryant-Strange of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery LEO and battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Cody Reed of Great Bend for GBMC case for failure to appear, with $1,000 C/S. GBMC case with $2,000 C/S. GBMC case for contempt with $1,242.50 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC case for contempt with $752.50 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC case for contempt with $497.50 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC case for contempt with $472.50 cash only or 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Jazmin J. Nunez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, battery DV, and criminal damage to property with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jonathan Powell on Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation after being released to his Ellis County charges and being sentenced on all BCDC charges for treatment.

RELEASED: Misty Salem of Stafford to be transported to KDOC.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct after being released to the Great Bend Police Department to be released to KVC in Hays.

RELEASED: Amy Valdez of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Janie Bryant-Strange of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery LEO and battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Caitlin Detter of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen property, and possession of a firearm while under the influence after posting a bond of $2,500 from Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Bruce Felder of Rush Center for Rush County District Court case for interference LEO after posting a $1,250 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend for BTDC case for probation violation to Bob Johnsons.

RELEASED: James Whiting on Barton County District Court warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.