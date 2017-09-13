2 treated at the scene of ammonia leak on KSU campus

MANHATTAN — Officials are investigating a hazardous waste leak on campus at Kansas State University.

Just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to the Chemistry/Biochemistry Building on Kansas State University’s campus for a report of a hazardous materials spill, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, crews found a small ammonia cylinder on the third floor had been leaking and had been shut off by K-State Facilities.

Fire crews monitored the air to ensure the building was safe for occupants. A total of 13 firefighters responded on 4 fire apparatus with the last units clearing at around 9:30 a.m. Two patients were checked out by Riley County Emergency Medical Services for possible exposure to ammonia and were released.

The Chemistry/Biochemistry Building houses offices, classrooms and research labs for those departments. There was no loss associated with the incident. Fire crews assisted in ventilating the building and the building was turned over to facilities and lab personnel.

Fire crews were assisted by K-State Environmental Health and Safety, K-State Facilities, Riley County EMS, and K-State Police Department.