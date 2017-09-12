Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 95. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.