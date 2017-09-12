Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Sunflower Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include the Executive Director of Sunflower Diversified Services Jon Prescott.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will broadcast live from Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Nebraska.

11A-11:30 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Park Elementary Principal Phil Heeke who will discuss the USD 428 Reading Initiative.

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Interim Great Bend City Administrator and City Attorney Bob Suelter.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-4P Major League Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”