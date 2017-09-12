USD 428 petitions for teacher’s license to be suspended

The Great Bend school district and teacher of special education Alyson Burkhart ran into a tough situation this summer.

Burkhart submitted her intent to resign on August 2 after finding an opportunity in a different district. USD 428 requires teachers to submit their resignations by early June for the upcoming school year, because it is challenging to try to find a qualified replacement this late in the game.

Assistant Superintendent John Popp and USD 428 Board of Education member Joyce Carter discussed the district’s policy on resignations and how it limits situations like Burkhart’s.

John Popp & Joyce Carter Audio

The school board voted 7-0 Monday to not accept the resignation of Burkhart and to petition the state to suspend her license for failure to fulfill her contract with USD 428, according to the Licensed Employees agreement.

After submitting her resignation, the board took no action on the matter at the August meeting in an attempt to find a replacement. The district’s policy states the board would consider releasing Burkhart from her contract if a suitable replacement can be found on short notice. Popp says there have been zero applications for the position.

John Popp Audio

Popp says he had multiple conversations with Burkhart about the consequences and she understands but still felt she could not pass up the new opportunity. Burkhart started the school year for USD 428 on August 17 even after submitting her resignation, but decided September 1 that she was not returning to work.

The Kansas State Department of Education will determine if suspending Burkhart’s license is warranted and if their board executes the request, Burkhart will have a chance to petition to have her license reinstated after one year. Popp says there is a possibility the job Burkhart is going after in the new district will not require a teacher’s license.