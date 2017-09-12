Tickets still available for Sunflower Diversified pancake feed

Tickets for the Sunflower Diversified Services pancake dinner and related raffle are still available from the non-profit agency. All proceeds will directly support infants, toddlers and adults with developmental disabilities and delays.

The annual dinner is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Prince of Peace Parish Center, 4100 Broadway, Great Bend. Cost is $5 per person for all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and a drink. Carry-out is available.

Chris Cakes will entertain the crowd with the flipping of the flapjacks, and FX Unlimited, a DJ, will provide background music.

“Our pancake feed has always been successful in raising money and awareness for Sunflower,” said Connie Oetken, director of development.

“Anyone who contributes to any Sunflower fundraiser can be assured that every cent we raise remains in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It all stays right here at home.”

Sunflower does receive tax-revenue support but it doesn’t come close to filling all the needs, Oetken said. “Private donations help pay for health-care services and crucial adaptive equipment, for example. The people we serve depend on the generosity of their neighbors.”

For more information, contact Oetken by calling 620-792- 1325. Sunflower, a non-profit agency, has been serving central Kansas families for 51 years.