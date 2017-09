SEPTEMBER 12, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: C-PAP MACHINE, ROLLATOR WALKER W/SEAT. 603-3907

WANTED: FREE RIDING MOWER & LAWN TRAILER. 797-1692

FOR SALE: 1999 JEEP WRANGLER W/EXTRAS, 2004 FORD 1/2 TON PU W/EXTRAS, WHEELS & TIRES FOR A POLARIS RAZOR OR TRADE FOR GUNS. 617-9098

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN 20HP RIDING MOWER/GARDEN TRACTOR 785-227-5348

WANTED: 1999/2000 DODGE PU W/EXT CAB/AUTO TRANSMISSION. 282-7056

WANTED ROTO TILLER. 282-1480

FOR SALE: 7-1/4″ SKIL SAW, HESSTON BELT BUCKLES, TRAILER COUPLER 1-7/8″ 786-1945

FOR SALE: LG PHONE. 617-1364

FOR SALE: HUSTLER 48″ RIDING MOWER. 797-4533

FOR SALE: 20′ GOOSE NECK HITCH FLAT TRAILER, MONTEZUMA PU TOOL BOX W/KEY. 785-531-0751

WANTED: TIRE TOOLS 36″ 42″ LONG. 786-0589

FOR SALE: ICE THERAPY MACHINE FOR KNEE/SHOULDER, ADIRONDACK CHAIRS, CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE. 282-9331

FOR SALE: TIRES & RIMS OR TRADE FOR A HAND GUN OR RIFLE, NEW ZEALAND WHITE RABBITS. 282-4715

FOR SALE: FULL SET OF GOODYEAR WRANGLER TIRES 275/70/18, GRILL FOR AN 2009 MUSTANG. 282-0424

FOR SALE: KENMORE 8,000 BTU WINDOW AC W/REMOTE/MANUAL. RED WING BOOTS 10-1/2 EE. 786-0200

FOR SALE: TONY LLAMA BOOTS (9) WANTED: HEATER FOR A WATER BED. 639-2934

FOR SALE: DEERING BANJO W/PICKS/CASE 204-1076

FOR SALE: MAIL BOXES ON POSTS, 5′ FOOT SCRAPERS, RE-BAR PROBERS. 639-3622

WANTED: POLICE SCANNER. 639-2492

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY K10 PU OR TRADE FOR A 4 WHEELER OR PU. TIRE 30/1050/15 WANTED: SMALL CALF FEEDER. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: AMANA REFRIGERATOR W/FREEZER ON THE BOTTOM 617-3484

FOR SALE: ELECTRONIC BASKETBALL W/EXTRAS, HAND HELD POLICE SCANNER, COFFEE TABLE W/FLIP LEAVES. 786-5255

WANTED: FARM HELP FOR FALL HARVEST. DRIVE GRAIN CART, TRACTOR, COMBINE (NO CDL NEEDED) 653-4913

FOR SALE: 4 BAR STOOLS 793-8273

