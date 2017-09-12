Panther Volleyball improves to 6-2 with victories at Smoky Valley

The Great Bend Panther Volleyball team swept both matches at a triangular in Lindsborg Monday hosted by Smoky Valley High School.

Great Bend beat the host Vikings 25-17, 25-12, before knocking off Ellinwood 25-19, 25-23. In the second set, the Eagles led 22-16 before the Lady Panthers rallied back to get the victory.

Great Bend improves to 6-2 on the season. Great Bend is off until September 22nd when they travel to Goddard to face the Lions and the Hutch Salt Hawks.

The JV went 1-1 dropping their first match in three sets to Smoky Valley but bouncing back to defeat Ellinwood in two sets. The JV is now 7-5 on the season.