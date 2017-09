Dani Franco scored three goals to held the Great Bend Panthers beat Hays 5-3 Monday at Cavanaugh Field.

Oscar Martinez had two assists and scored two goals himself as the Panthers improved to 3-3 on the season.

Great Bend held a 2-1 lead at halftime before outscoring the Indians 3-1 in the second half to gain the Western Athletic Conference victory.

The Panthers are now off until Tuesday, September 19th when they travel to Hays for a return match with the Indians.