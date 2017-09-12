Lady Cougar golf team opens 2017 season with second place finish at Ottawa

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College women’s golf team opened up its 2017-18 season the last couple of days in Ottawa, Kansas, placing second at the Ottawa Invitational with four players among the top twenty. Taking on seven four-year schools along with Region VI member Coffeyville, the Lady Cougars finished eighteen strokes behind Kansas Wesleyan University in a combined 80-over par 656 with consistent 327 and 329 round scores in the two rounds at Eagle Bend Golf Course.

Two Lady Cougars finished among the top ten with freshman Mutita Booranakunamanee leading the way tying for sixth overall. The Thailand native made a nice debut on day one putting herself three strokes behind the leader firing a 5-over 77 before slipping back after the second day’s 82 round to finish at 159.

Leading three sophomores on the team, Miranda Kern exceeded her collegiate best not once but twice to break the top ten with a ninth placing. Kern opened up her season with a career low 7-over 79 round before completing her best two days as a Cougar with an 83 for a 162 total. Two additional sophomores, Lucia Rodriguez Zapicoand Kendra Jellison, equaled Kern’s achievements in carding collegiate bests as Rodriguez Zapico exceeded her bests with an 88 and day two team low 80 to place 14th with a 168 while Jellison lowered her best scorecards with 87 and 84 rounds for a 16th place 171.

Rounding out the Barton entries were a couple of freshman, led by Sweden native Vilma Efraimsson opening up her first collegiate tournament with a team third best round of 84 before finishing with an 88 to place 17th and one stroke behind Jellison at 172. Garden City’s Gracen Haar-Becker had a forgettable opening round of 111 but bounced back shaving off twelve strokes in the final round for a 210 to place 41st.

Barton’s next meet will come October 2-3 with another competition date with the Coyotes in the Kansas Wesleyan Invitational held at the Salina Country Club.