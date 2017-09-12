Kan. man jailed for shooting brother, friend during fruit snack dispute

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have made an arrest.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s daily booking report deputies booked Tyler Wayne Lyon, 25, just before 5p.m. on Monday for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Endangering a Child and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. Lyon has a previous conviction for Aggravated Burglary in Butler County.

Just after 9p.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a shooting at an apartment in the 2200 Block of South Oliver in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 25-year-old man lives at the apartment with a 24-year-old girlfriend.

The 25-year-old and his 23-year old brother got into a fight. One issue reportedly involved a dispute over fruit snacks, according Davidson.

During the fight the 25-year-old hit his brother on the head with a hand gun. The weapon discharged and wounded the brother in the shoulder and the bullet also hit the leg of a 36-year-old man also at the apartment.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Davidson.

The 25-year-old later identified as Lyon fled the scene.