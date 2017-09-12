GREAT BEND — Joe J. Rocha, 88, died Sept. 11, 2017, at his home in Great Bend. He was born June 16, 1929, at Ellinwood, the son of Antonio and Margaret (Sanchez) Rocha. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mr. Rocha was a retired maintenance supervisor for U.S.D. 428. Mr. Rocha was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Rocha was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and American Legion Argonne Post 180, both of Great Bend.

Survivors two brothers, Tony Rocha of Great Bend, and Rufus Rocha of Great Bend; three sisters, Mary Ellen Shaw of Milwaukee, Wis., Rosemary Delgado of Hutchinson, and Patricia Rincon of Kinsley. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Leo Rocha, Vernon Rocha, Jessie Rocha, Frank Rocha and Peter Rocha, and one sister, Rita Rocha.

Vigil Service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept 14, 2017 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery, with military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Holy Family School Endowment or Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

