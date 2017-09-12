Interim City Manager says he is proud of city staff

Howard Partington, Mike Napolitano, Wayne Henneke…. three names synonymous with Great Bend City Administration over the years are no longer with the city in the aftermath of the suspension of Police Chief Cliff Couch. But long time City Attorney Bob Sulter remains, although now he is the interim City Administrator after the retirement of Partington. While the last two months of controversy have not been fun, Suelter says he appreciates the effort of city staff who still had a job to do and did it in a professional manner.

Bob Suelter Audio

Suelter made those comments during a pre-recording of “City Edition” on 1590 KVGB AND 97.7 FM. The program airs Wednesday morning at 11:35 am.