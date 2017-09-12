Fire destroys McPherson County grain elevator

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Fire crews are working to determine the cause of a fire at the Roxbury elevator in McPherson County.

Multiple agencies responded to Roxbury to aid in extinguishing efforts, according to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Department. Roxbury is located approximately 18 miles east of Lindsborg.

Several roads in the area were closed, including Smokey Valley from the west city limit to 27th Avenue.

Traffic may go south on Blaine Street at the city limit but be advised this is being used as a staging area for fire units and may not be passable.

Drivers may travel on 27th Avenue, with caution, but will not be permitted to turn westbound on Smokey Valley Rd. Smokey Valley Rd is open East of Roxbury.

Officials reported no injuries.