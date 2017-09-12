Cop Shop (9/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/11)

Chest Pain

At 1:56 a.m. chest pain was reported at 520 Pawnee Avenue in Pawnee Rock.

Criminal Damage

At 8:50 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 36 Kiowa Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:13 a.m. a burglary was reported at 355 SW 60 Avenue.

At 10:39 a.m. theft of tools was reported at NE 70 Avenue & NE 10 Road.

Breathing Problems

At 2:14 p.m. breathing problems were reported at 5540 2nd Street Lot C.

Fire

At 8:09 p.m. fire assistance was needed at 350 NE 30 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9 p.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/11)

Sick Person

At 2:37 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1620 Odell Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:48 a.m. an accident was reported at Adams Street & Broadway Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:19 a.m. an officer arrested Annisia Houp at 1217 Williams on a Great Bend Municipal warrant.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:20 a.m. report of someone damaging the door at 1106 Morphy Street 1 was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:55 a.m. an officer arrested Joel Shelor on three parole violation warrants at 1806 12th Street.

At 10:37 a.m. an officer arrested Travis Watkins at 1217 William Street on a Great Bend warrant.

At 3:01 p.m. Alexa Trapp was arrested at 1217 Williams for a warrant.

Theft

At 4:58 p.m. P&S Security, 1705 NW K-96 Highway, reported a subject stealing a box of ammo.

Injury Accident

At 7:31 p.m. someone reported seeing an accident at 2337 Washington Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:30 p.m. a report of a burglary at 5501 9th Street Lot 41 was made during the early morning hours on Sept. 10.

Domestic

At 10:30 p.m. Justin Smokes was arrested for DV battery.