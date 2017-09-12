Big 12 Sports Udpate

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Quarterback Baker Mayfield has apologized for planting Oklahoma’s flag at midfield of Ohio State’s stadium following the Sooners’ victory over the Buckeyes. After Saturday night’s win, Mayfield ran around the field at Ohio Stadium with a crimson OU flag, took it to the “O” at midfield and stuck it in the ground. Mayfield says he didn’t mean any disrespect.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas coach Tom Herman isn’t saying who will start at quarterback against No. 4 Southern Cal this weekend. Herman says regular starter Shane Buechele must come back from a sore shoulder – but even if he does, freshman Sam Ehlinger could still win the job. Buechele sat out last week’s 56-0 win over San Jose State. Ehlinger got the start and threw for 222 yards while sharing snaps with wide receiver Jerrod Heard, a former quarterback. The game is Saturday in Los Angeles.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – David Sills is making his mark as a wide receiver at West Virginia after starting out in college as a quarterback. Sills is among the nation’s most productive receivers with five touchdown catches in two games. He’ll be looking for more when West Virginia hosts Delaware State on Saturday.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Though the season is just a few weeks old, Iowa State appears to have a Big 12-caliber offense. Sophomore running back David Montgomery is a big reason why. Montgomery has rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 53 yards in last weekend’s 44-41 overtime loss to Iowa. Iowa State faces Akron this weekend.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Baylor is making a change at quarterback after losing its first two games under new coach Matt Rhule. The coach says sophomore Zach Smith will start when the Bears play Saturday at Duke. Anu Solomon, a graduate transfer from Arizona, started the first two games against Liberty and UTSA.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA regarding a one-year suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. The lawsuit says Bledsoe ran out of a supplement and took some of a teammate’s supplement last year before submitting to a random NCAA drug test. Bledsoe was suspended last season and his appeal was denied.