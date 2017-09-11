GREAT BEND — Sue Parmer, 78, died Sept. 9, 2017, at Country Place Senior Living, Ellinwood. She was born May 7, 1939, at Scott City, the daughter of Alva Martin and Maude (Briggs Hines) Hopper. She married Charles Parmer April 23, 1959, at Scott City. Mrs. Parmer was a registered nurse for USD 489, Hays. She was a Great Bend resident since 1997 coming from Hays.

Mrs. Parmer was a member of First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Silver Cougar Club and was a former RSVP volunteer, all of Great Bend.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Parmer, of the home; one son, Sheldon Parmer and his wife Tammy of Spring, Texas; one daughter, Sonya Rein and her husband J.D. of Great Bend; one sister, Joyce Ramsey of Scott City; three grandchildren, Ali Doyle and her husband Michael of Great Bend, Thomas Rein and his wife Melissa of Great Bend, and Sagan Johnson and her husband Matt of Austin, Texas; and one great-grandchild, Myla Rein. She was preceded in death by one brother, Morse Hopper; and one sister, Evelyn Hutchins.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Great Bend with the Rev. Lenard Maxwell officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with First United Methodist Church Mission Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530