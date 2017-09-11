Spectrum CPA celebrates first year in business

BUSINESS NEWS

Leaders from Spectrum CPA Partners LLC, a professional services firm, announced that they are celebrating their first anniversary. Spectrum CPA Partners LLC, prides themselves on providing clients with professional, technologically advanced tax and accounting services.

“We love what we do,” stated Barry Bowers, CPA and partner at Spectrum CPA Partners LLC. “So, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our first year of serving our clients with top-notch, professional accounting services.”

To celebrate the first year anniversary an open house will be held Wednesday, October 4 1-4 p.m. Anyone interested in touring the office or learning more about Spectrum CPA Partners is invited to attend.

Catering to small businesses, Spectrum CPA Partners LLC offers a full line of tax and accounting options within a technology platform.

“Joining the firms Holste & Bowers and Ray A. Cheely Chtd has been a great move for our clients and our employees, so we’re excited to celebrate this first year anniversary,” stated Cynthia Lockwood, partner. Spectrum CPA Partners LLC was officially launched October 1, 2016, and maintains a focus on our clients’ success.

Spectrum CPA’s four partners are David Holste, Barry Bowers, David Zink, and Cynthia Lockwood. Their firm also employs six other professionals on their financial and administrative team offering bookkeeping, payroll, financial reporting, tax return preparation, financial consulting, and now human resources consulting. Spectrum CPA Partners has six QuickBooks ProAdvisors on staff, and is a proudly Endorsed Local Provider for Dave Ramsey.