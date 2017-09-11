September is proclaimed “Barton County Preparedness Month.”

Since its inception in 2004, National Preparedness Month is observed each September in the United States. Sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency within the Department of Homeland Security, National Preparedness Month encourages Americans to take steps to prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses, schools, and communities.

In her presentation to Barton County Commissioners Monday, Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller had these suggestions in preparing your own emergency plan.

Amy Miller Audio

The board Monday proclaimed September as Barton County Preparedness Month.

FEMA’s Ready Campaign, the correlating public education outreach campaign, disseminates information to help the general public prepare for and respond to emergencies, including natural disasters and potential terrorist attacks.

You can find more helpful information on planning for an emergency at the county’s website at bartoncounty.org.