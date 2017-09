SEPTEMBER 11, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: PURE BRED KID GOAT KIDS 785-483-1234

FOR SALE: 2007 BIG HORN DODGE PU W/4WD/BRUSH GUARD. 282-1293 AFTER 5PM

FOR SALE: AMANA REFRIGERATOR W/FREEZER IN THE BOTTOM. 617-3484

FOR SALE: 1978 PINTO MOPED FOR PARTS, POULAN CHAIN SAW W/EXTRA SAW, GAS POWERED CRAFTSMAN WEED EATER. 282-7610

WANTED: JOHN DEERE LAWN CART, 2 55 GALLON BARRELS. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 7-1/4″ SKIL SAW, 5 HESSTON BELT BUCKLES, 1-7/8″ TRAILER COUPLER. 786-1945

FOR SALE: LG FLIP PHONE. 617-1364

WANTED: MOTOR FOR A JOHN DEERE F510 RIDING MOWER OR SELL THE MOWER. 785-798-7020

FOR SALE: BABY BED (NEW)W/BEDDING, 3 INTERCOM SYSTEMS, 2 COCKATIELS W/CAGE. 617-3505

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER FOLDING WORK TABLE, TARP STRAPS 793-8327 OR 617-0378

FOR SALE: TONY LLAMA (9) BOOTS, 2 PU TOOL BOXES, VINTAGE SCHOOL DESK. 639-2934

WANTED: PART-TIME FARM HELP FOR FALL (OCT.NOV)HARVEST. 653-4913

WANTED: FULL SIZE BED SHEETS. 786-1350

FOR SALE: ADIRONDACK CHAIRS, CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE, 3 CORDLESS PHONES W/RECORDER. 282-9331

FOR SALE: 20 TON LOG SPLITTER ON A TRAILER 910-7710

WANTED: ELECTRIC RANGE, WASHER. 204-1814

FOR SALE: 100′ GUTTER COVER. 282-1712

FOR SALE: 1997 KAWASAKI 4 WHEELER SIDE BY SIDE W/WINCH/RECEIVER/TRAILER/DUMP BED. 282-4680

FOR SALE: 2 DRAWER FILING CABINET W/KEY, DISPLAY CABINET 5′, 3 KITCHEN CHAIRS ON CASTERS. 617-5136

FOR SALE: PATIO TABLE W/6 CHAIRS. 720-319-9756

FOR SALE: DINING TABLE W/CHAIRS/LEAVES, BEDROOM SET INCLUDES DRESSER & CHEST OF DRAWERS OF DRAWERS, METAL BED. 792-2272 OR 587-3763

FOR SALE: COUCH W/2 RECLINERS ON THE ENDS, WILL DELIVER IN GB AREA. 785-826-6397

FOR SALE: ELECTRONIC BASKETBALL GAME W/4 BALLS/NETTING, COFFEE TABLE W/FOLDING SIDES, ASSORTED TOOLS. 786-5255

FOR SALE: 2 27′ & 33′ POWER BOATS/TRAILERS WANTED: 357 RUGER OR SMITH & WESSON W/HOLSTER, EXTENSION SAW. 855-0857

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

SORRY THERE ARE NO CLASSIFIED’S

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY