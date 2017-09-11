Great Bend Post

UPDATE: Police identify victim found in a car in Salina driveway

by

This vehicle is the object of the investigation in Salina-Photo-Rocky Robinson

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation after report of a body in the back seat of a vehicle in the driveway in Salina.

Just after 10a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a possibly deceased person inside a vehicle in a driveway in the 700 block of Seneca Avenue in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The body was later identified as 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas, of Solomon, according Forrester.
The case is being worked as a homicide and Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said an autopsy will be completed.

Raul Lopez-Vargas- photo courtesy Salina Police

Anyone with any information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Salina Police Department or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

