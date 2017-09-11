UPDATE: Police identify victim found in a car in Salina driveway

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation after report of a body in the back seat of a vehicle in the driveway in Salina.

Just after 10a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a possibly deceased person inside a vehicle in a driveway in the 700 block of Seneca Avenue in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The body was later identified as 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas, of Solomon, according Forrester.

The case is being worked as a homicide and Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said an autopsy will be completed.

Anyone with any information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Salina Police Department or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

