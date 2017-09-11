Panther Volleyball Alumni welcomed back for 2017 Homecoming activities

The Great Bend High School Volleyball team is inviting all former Panther Volleyball coaches, managers, and players are invited to participate in the alumni weekend events during homecoming activities on Friday September 29-30.

According to head coach Kelsey Perry, volleyball alumni are encourgaed to RSVP or to request more information by contacting her at kelsey.perry@usd428.net.

The Lady Panthers will be hosting their own invitation tournament on Saturday, September 30th starting at 9:00 am.

The schedule of events is below.

Friday, September 29th

8:00-9:00 am Pep Rally – GBHS Gym

3:00-4:00 pm Parade – Alumni Float

4:30-6:00 pm Alumni Scrimmage – Gym

7:00 pm Homecoming Football Game

Saturday, September 30th

9:00 am Great Bend Invitational Tournament