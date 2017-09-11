Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Name of Deceased: Morris E. “Mo” Vsetecka Age: 64

Date of Death: September 8, 2017

Place of Death: Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas

Date of Birth: November 11, 1952, in Great Bend, KS

Parents Name: William Havel and Dolores (Suchy) Vsetecka

OBITUARY INFORMATION

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mo worked for Great Bend Manufacturing from 1972-1999, then worked for Chism Trash Service from 2000 until his retirement in 2015.

SURVIVORS

One son: Trevor Vsetecka of Hutchinson, KS

One daughter: Emily Vsetecka of Garden City, KS

One brother: Craig Vsetecka of Great Bend, KS

Two sisters: Colleen Sharp of Ellinwood, KS

Pamela Vsetecka of Sedgwick, KS

Two grandchildren: Trenten Vsetecka and Eli Vsetecka

SERVICE INFORMATION

Memorial Service: Friday, September 15, 2017

Time of Service: 2:00 pm

Place of Service: Bryant Funeral Home

Officiant: Pastor Larry Schumacher

No visitation, as cremation has taken place

Memorial Fund: Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530