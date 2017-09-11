Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas
Name of Deceased: Morris E. “Mo” Vsetecka Age: 64
Date of Death: September 8, 2017
Place of Death: Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas
Date of Birth: November 11, 1952, in Great Bend, KS
Parents Name: William Havel and Dolores (Suchy) Vsetecka
OBITUARY INFORMATION
A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mo worked for Great Bend Manufacturing from 1972-1999, then worked for Chism Trash Service from 2000 until his retirement in 2015.
SURVIVORS
One son: Trevor Vsetecka of Hutchinson, KS
One daughter: Emily Vsetecka of Garden City, KS
One brother: Craig Vsetecka of Great Bend, KS
Two sisters: Colleen Sharp of Ellinwood, KS
Pamela Vsetecka of Sedgwick, KS
Two grandchildren: Trenten Vsetecka and Eli Vsetecka
SERVICE INFORMATION
Memorial Service: Friday, September 15, 2017
Time of Service: 2:00 pm
Place of Service: Bryant Funeral Home
Officiant: Pastor Larry Schumacher
No visitation, as cremation has taken place
Memorial Fund: Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home
1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530