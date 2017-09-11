KHP: Man dies after attempt to pass semi in no passing zone

CLAY COUNTY— One person died in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Monday in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Curtis Scott, 43, NE., was southbound on Kansas15 following a tractor trailer. The motorcycle passed the truck in the no passing zone.

A northbound Chevy Malibu driven by Megan Anne Ggeller, 31, Wakefield, hit Scott when laid the motorcycle down on the left side in the northbound lane.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Neill- Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.

Gfeller was not injured. Scott was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.