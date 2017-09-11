Kan. man jailed for alleged kidnapping after passenger calls 911

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged kidnapping.

On Sunday morning, deputies were dispatched to what was described as a rolling disturbance on Kansas 14 and east 56th Avenue in Reno County, according to a social media report.

Dispatch advised they had an open line with Markia Ahleah Miller, 20, and they could hear her screaming “Help.” They also said there was a man in the vehicle who could be heard yelling and possibly hitting the dash board or the steering wheel.

Deputies found the vehicle, ran the vehicle’s plate through dispatch and were advised it was the vehicle from the rolling disturbance. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 56th and Yaggy Road, made contact with the driver Jesus Valtierra, 22, Hutchinson, and requested he step out of the vehicle.

After conducting interviews with both parties there was enough probable cause to arrest Valtierra on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Battery as well as operating a vehicle with no ignition interlock device as is a restriction on his license.