Cop Shop (9/8 – 9/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/8)

Traffic Arrest

At 5:35 p.m. a driver was arrested at 30 NE 30 Road for DUI and other charges.

9/9

Vehicle Impound

At 11:10 a.m. a vehicle parked in the roadway was impounded at E. US 56 Highway & NE 80 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Shots Fired

At 7:16 p.m. a report of someone shooting guns in the area of 126 Kiowa Road was made.

9/10

Traffic Arrest

At 8:55 a.m. a subject was arrested for DWS, expired registration, improper tag, no proof of current insurance in the 1700 block of N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/8)

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:07 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1412 Hoover Street.

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 11:31 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 301.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:48 a.m. an officer arrested Lucas Webster at 1806 12th Street on a PV warrant.

Shots Fired

At 11:49 a.m. report of gun shots in the area was made at 9th Street & Jefferson Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:19 p.m. an officer arrested a subject on a PV warrant at 1806 12th Street.

Theft

At 12:28 p.m. a theft was reported at 2424 19th Street in Great Bend.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:22 p.m. an officer arrested Cody Crawford on a PV warrant at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:25 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 1219 Washington Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:02 p.m. a report of someone damaging her door and going through her apartment was made at 5901 Eisenhower Ct B.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 1001 Main Street.

Injury Accident

At 5:54 p.m. Caleb Romo had an accident with a pole at 2123 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:38 p.m. a non-injury accident was reported at 27th Street & Jefferson Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:35 p.m. an officer arrested Mario Lira for DUI, DWS at 2701 10th Street.

9/9

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:14 a.m. an accident was reported at 2424 19th Street.

At 3:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 3909 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:48 p.m. an officer arrested Eric Reed on a warrant.

Breathing Problems

At 5:31 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt. 609.

Criminal Damage

At 8:40 p.m. a report of someone throwing eggs was made at 1435 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:27 p.m. an officer arrested Michael Graves on GBMC warrant at 1116 9th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:34 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:58 p.m. an officer arrested Kelvin Schartz at 2500 7th Street for a DUI.

Criminal Damage

At 10:57 p.m. a report of someone throwing eggs at his vehicle was made at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 2500 7th Street.

9/10

Overdose / Poisoning

At 4:46 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2216 11th Street.

Sick Person

At 6:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3202 Main Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:14 a.m. a K9 Call Out occurred in the 1700 block N. US 281 Highway.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 10:46 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5504 Apache Rd.

Injury Accident

At 12:51 p.m. an accident was reported at 3307 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 403 Buckeye Street.

Theft

At 4:59 p.m. a report of stealing a power washer at 1445 12th Street was made.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 5:04 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 717 Coolidge Street Apt. 11.

Sick Person

At 7:39 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2109 29th Street.