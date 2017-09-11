Commissioners get update on 2017 Tax Sale

Barton County Commissioners Monday received an update on the 2017 Tax Sale that will be held on October 10 at the Barton County Courthouse. According to Treasurer Kevin Wondra, over 250 parcels of property were originally on the list that had outstanding taxes that needed to be paid. That list is now down to just 46 parcels and three of those only owe the abstracting and court filing fees that need to be paid.

Wondra says they will be taking photos of the property this week and placing them on the county’s website. He adds that anyone who is interested in possibly acquiring property at the auction will need to do their homework.

Kevin Wondra Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/WONDRA-SITUATION.mp3

Wondra says on auction day, potential buyers need to show up a bit early to take care of the necessary paperwork that will allow them to become a bidder.

Kevin Wondra Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/WONDRA-EVERYTHING.mp3

In the next two weeks, Wondra will attempt to contact each property owner individually to help find a way to get those back taxes paid. Owners are able to redeem their parcels until noon on Friday, October 6. The The sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10.