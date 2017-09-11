GREAT BEND — Betty J. Unruh, 91, died Sept. 9, 2017, at River Bend Assisted Living, Great Bend. She was born June 1, 1926, at Lyons, the daughter of Lawrence and Naomi Ruth (Ashcraft) Evans. She was a Great Bend High School graduate. She married Ray Brittain in 1941. She later married Elgie Larey Unruh July 18, 1987, at Great Bend. He died July 25, 2011. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Mrs. Unruh worked for Reiger’s Pharmacy, JCPenney, Fuller Brush and K-Mart, all of Great Bend.

Mrs. Unruh was a member of First Assembly of God where she was a Sunday School teacher and Bible study teacher.

Survivors include one son, Ron Brittain and his wife Sharon of Edmond, Okla.; one step-son, Leon Unruh of Fairbanks, Alaska; one step-daughter, Cheryl Leiker and her husband David of Emporia; two sisters, Rose Davis and her husband Gerald of Lyons, and Phyllis Fairchild and her husband Bob of Rangely, Colo.; four grandchildren, Sheri Downs, Gina Hall and her husband Randy and Roger Brittain and his wife Becky, all of Edmond, Okla.; and Jeremy Brittain and his wife Casey of Cashon, Okla.; two step-grandsons, Sam Unruh and Nik Unruh, both of Fairbanks, Alaska; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by sister, Lois Shaffer, and an infant son, Bobbie Brittain.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God in Great Bend, with Pastor Dwight Dozier officiating. Burial will be in Pawnee Rock Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with First Assembly of God, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

