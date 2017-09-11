Barton County Sheriff’s Office hosting “Kids Camp”

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that the Sheriff’s Office Reserves will be hosting “Kids Camp” on October 7, 2017. The event is open to kids in Barton County from age 8 to age 14 and is an opportunity to interact with law enforcement and observe techniques and law enforcement operations.

Various law enforcement and emergency personnel will be present to assist with the demonstrations. Community youth will be able to observe accident investigations, crime scene investigations as well as emergency medical treatment.

Eagle Med will be landing a helicopter at the location (weather permitting) and demonstrate air transport procedures. The Sheriff’s office Entry Team will be giving a demonstration as to the equipment and tactics used by their unit. Basic firearm safety is also part of the training.

The Sheriff’s Office Reserve is a division of the Sheriff’s Office, under direct command of the Sheriff and is a nonprofit organization that assists Barton County law enforcement with special assignments and events.

Any area youth with interest in law enforcement or other emergency services is encouraged to attend. There is no fee for this event, but you must preregister at the Sheriff’s Office by calling 620-793- 1876. Applications must be received prior to October 1, 2017. Sign up early, seating is limited.