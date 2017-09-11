Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/8 – 9/10)

9/8

BOOKED: Lucas Webster of Hays on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $677.50 cash only. Warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $677.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation, no bond. Warrant for probation violation, no bond. Warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Christopher Immediato on Great Bend Municipal Court case for a serve sentence with no bond.

BOOKED: Charles Drescher of Great Bend on BTSO case for DUI, 2nd conviction, possession of drug of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance hallucinogenics, transportation of liquor in open container, bond is set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Alicia Hoeffner on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Meryl Jane Ramirez for a 30-day serve sentence.

RELEASED: Dalton Gleason on Barton County District Court warrant with a $100 cash bond.

9/9

BOOKED: Mario Lira of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, driving while suspended, no head lights, ignition interlock required, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Consuelo Serna of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash surety. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $910 cash only or 30 days in jail. Contempt of court, bond set at $835.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Patrick Allen Doty of Great Bend for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Michael Graves of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $647.50 cash only.

RELEASED: Mario Lira of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, driving while suspended, no head lights, ignition interlock required after posting a $1,000 cash surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

9/10

BOOKED: Jared Kern of Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Janie Tweedy of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kelvin Schartz of Lawrence on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, refusal to take a breath test, no class motorcycle license, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Robin Robison of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Barry Steen of Ulysses on a Barton County District Court case for DWS liability insurance require, operate vehicle without registration or with expired tag and display plate not assigned, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Janie Tweedy of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Jared Kern of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Robin Robison of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Kelvin Schartz of Lawrence on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, refusal to take a breath test, no class motorcycle license after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Charles Drescher of Great Bend on BTSO case for DUI 2nd conviction, possession of drug of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance hallucinogenics, transportation of liquor in open container after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Christopher Immediato of Great Bend Municipal Court case for a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Patrick Doty of Great Bend on a serve sentence.