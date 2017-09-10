Winless in Texas

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball team continues to search for a halt to its recent slide after returning home winless from weekend action at the Lady Wrangler Classic in Odessa, Texas.

Dropping its seventh straight match, the 8-9 Cougars return to the conference schedule on Wednesday looking to improve its 0-4 Jayhawk record traveling to Cloud County Community College (0-2, 3-8) for a 6:30 p.m. first serve.

The Cougars, who swept through the Classic competition last season, suffered three sweeps in the two days beginning with Midland College (13-25, 18-25, 17-25) and Blinn College (21-25, 15-25, 22-25) on Friday before a Saturday afternoon blanking against New Mexico Military Institute (17-25, 17-25, 20-25). Barton then returned to the court two hours later, building a sense of momentum towards the week ahead, taking the first set in pushing host Odessa College to four tough sets (25-13, 21-25, 23-25, 20-25).