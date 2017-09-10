Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

September 11, 2017 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda of Meeting

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS Mr. Umphres

3. STUDENT / STAFF PRESENTATIONS Mr. Umphres

District staff who have been invited to be guest speakers will give a short demonstration of the presentation that they will give at the upcoming MTSS Symposium on September 13th and 14th, in Wichita, Kansas.

4. COMMUNICATIONS Mr. Umphres

• Board Members’ Comments

• Citizens Open Forum

• USD 428 Education Foundation

• Written Communications / Correspondence

The United Way expressed thanks to the district and transportation staff for providing buses for the annual “Stuff the Bus” event on August 16, 2017.

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. None Mr. Umphres

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. GBHS Band/Orchestra Spring Break Trip Mr. Umphres

Trip Proposal for Student Group: Mark DeWald and Isaac Enochs will provide information and ask approval for GBHS Band and Orchestra to travel to Dallas during 2018 spring break.

B. Approval of Site Council Members Mr. Umphres

Learning center principals submitted names of recommended 2017-2018 Site Council members for their schools. The administration recommends approval. Questions regarding members on any of the Site Councils should be directed to Mr. Thexton prior to the meeting.

Eisenhower Elementary School

Parents: Julie Buzard; Travis and Melinda Kurth

Community Rep / Parent: Trent and Chelsea Mermis

Staff / Parent: Michelle Marley

Staff: Linda Basye; Pricilla Rose

Principal: Laurie Harwood

Jefferson Elementary School

Parents: Sheri Heilman; Andrea Jacobs

Business Reps: Benn Maddox; Chad Premer; Nikki Munsch

Community Reps: Brett Middleton; Larisa Michaelis

Teachers: Janell Foote; Becky Demel; Catrina McGurk; Linda Reschke; Natalie DeForest; Ashley Brack.

Noncertified Rep: Shari Karst

Principal: Kip Wilson

Lincoln Elementary School

Parents: Heidi Stoskopf; Amy Stein; Ricky & Ashley Fugitt;

Jenice Williams; Kristy Tadlock

Parent & Business Reps: Julie Kramp

Community Member: Rick Bussman

Staff: Trish Bailey; Stacey Novak

Principal: Misty Straub

Park Elementary School

Parent: Lisa Mohr

Community Members: Kim Becker; Levi Keenan

Business Members: Rodrigo Razo; Janis Link

School Personnel: Alana Blessing

Park’s Reading Coach: Lacey Hofflinger

Migrant Coordinator: Shacha Sandoval

Principal: Phil Heeke

Riley Elementary School

Parents: Lindsey Creamer; Brenda Guerra; Stacy McReynolds;

Angela Thompson

Community Rep.: Joanne Wondra

Business Rep: Barb Achatz

Teachers: Michelle Daniel; Casey Gatton; Tandi Mai; Beth Rein; Lisa Starr; Emily Thier.

Principal: JoAnn Blevins

GB Middle School

Parents Kathie Keller; Stephanie Muth; Regina Stuckey

Commun../ Business Reps: Mike Daniel; Krystal Barnes, Rodrigo Razo

Parent Booster Club Rep: Laura Mason

Teachers: Sheryl Neeland, Tami Schepmann

Classified Staff: Sara Castruita

Assistant Principal: Myron Ellegood

Principal: David Reiser

GB High School

Community Rep: Elaine Simmons, Jane Howard

Business Reps: Scott Donovan; Matt Hoisington; Matt Penka

Parents: Jeff Mauler; Jay Vratil

Teacher: Kim Heath

Migrant Rep: Gui Burley

Non-Licensed Rep: Laura Millard

Assistant Principals: Daryl Moore; Randy Wetzel

Principal: Tim Friess

C. District Wide Title I: Discuss advantages of pursing District Title I status. Presently, only the five elementary schools are Title I buildings. The administration recommends approval to change to Title I district wide.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. District Postsecondary Progress Data: In pursuit of the new Kansas Education Systems Accreditation model (KESA), KSDE has put together a new metric to measure a school district’s postsecondary progress. This data measures how students perform once they graduate GBHS.

B. New Teacher Mentor Program: USD 428 has been mentoring new teachers for 2 years for the past several years, which is now a state requirement. The district has had to make minimal changes to our mentoring program to meet these new requirements.

C. MTSS Update: Creating systematic implementation: This year the goal is to get MTSS functioning systematic, district wide. There has been great progress on the implementation of MTSS and we are seeing great strides. This year is about solidifying the process and making sure that there is greater cohesiveness and uniformity to the overall MTSS program.

D. Personnel Update: Administration requests a motion to not accept the resignation of Mrs. Alyson Burkhart and to petition the state to suspend her license for failure to fulfill her contract with USD 428, according to the Licensed Employees agreement.

E. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

Curriculum Steering Committee: 9/5/17.

Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 8/21/17.

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Fire Safety and Awareness Week, October 8-14

B. Start of School

C. Enrollment Numbers Update

D. ACT Update

E. District MTSS redesign process

F. Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet

G. School Open Houses

H. Homecoming Activities with Wichita West on September 29, 2017, with

the parade at 3:00 p.m.

I. Great Bend Reading Initiative Kick Off on 9/25/17

J. KASB Fall Regional Meeting at Pratt on 9/26/17, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

K. Approval of Grants / Contributions.

• Jefferson Elementary School Nurse Linda Johnson requests approval to submit two $1,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Healthy Habit for Life Grants. The grant for Jefferson Elementary would enable Jefferson school to offer healthy fruit and vegetable snacks. The GB Middle school grant would allow implementation of a girls’ walking club that includes lessons to build self-esteem for the teens.

• A $125 donation has been received for the Riley Elementary Back-to-school Bash / Open House. The donation will used to fund a photo booth during the Open House. The donor wishes to remain anonymous.

• A $100 donation has been received for GBMS student support. The donor wishes to remain anonymous.

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. CONSENT AGENDA Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (August 14, and August 22, 2017)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES Mr. Umphres

•Great Bend Reading Initiative Kick Off: on September 25, 2017.

•KASB Fall Regional Meeting: on September 26, 2017, in Pratt, KS.

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on September 28, 2017, at Park Elementary School

•GBHS Homecoming: on September 29, 2017.

•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:30 p.m., on November 16, 2017, at the GB Events Center.

•Annual KASB Convention: on December 1, 2, and 3, 2017, in Wichita, KS.

12. ADJOURNMENT Mr. Umphres