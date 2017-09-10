Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
September 11, 2017 5:00 p.m.
1. CALL TO ORDER Mr. Umphres
1.1 Roll Call
1.2 Adoption of Agenda of Meeting
1.3 Recognition of Visitors
1.4 Request to Speak Reminder
Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS Mr. Umphres
3. STUDENT / STAFF PRESENTATIONS Mr. Umphres
District staff who have been invited to be guest speakers will give a short demonstration of the presentation that they will give at the upcoming MTSS Symposium on September 13th and 14th, in Wichita, Kansas.
4. COMMUNICATIONS Mr. Umphres
• Board Members’ Comments
• Citizens Open Forum
• USD 428 Education Foundation
• Written Communications / Correspondence
The United Way expressed thanks to the district and transportation staff for providing buses for the annual “Stuff the Bus” event on August 16, 2017.
5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. None Mr. Umphres
6. NEW BUSINESS
A. GBHS Band/Orchestra Spring Break Trip Mr. Umphres
Trip Proposal for Student Group: Mark DeWald and Isaac Enochs will provide information and ask approval for GBHS Band and Orchestra to travel to Dallas during 2018 spring break.
B. Approval of Site Council Members Mr. Umphres
Learning center principals submitted names of recommended 2017-2018 Site Council members for their schools. The administration recommends approval. Questions regarding members on any of the Site Councils should be directed to Mr. Thexton prior to the meeting.
Eisenhower Elementary School
Parents: Julie Buzard; Travis and Melinda Kurth
Community Rep / Parent: Trent and Chelsea Mermis
Staff / Parent: Michelle Marley
Staff: Linda Basye; Pricilla Rose
Principal: Laurie Harwood
Jefferson Elementary School
Parents: Sheri Heilman; Andrea Jacobs
Business Reps: Benn Maddox; Chad Premer; Nikki Munsch
Community Reps: Brett Middleton; Larisa Michaelis
Teachers: Janell Foote; Becky Demel; Catrina McGurk; Linda Reschke; Natalie DeForest; Ashley Brack.
Noncertified Rep: Shari Karst
Principal: Kip Wilson
Lincoln Elementary School
Parents: Heidi Stoskopf; Amy Stein; Ricky & Ashley Fugitt;
Jenice Williams; Kristy Tadlock
Parent & Business Reps: Julie Kramp
Community Member: Rick Bussman
Staff: Trish Bailey; Stacey Novak
Principal: Misty Straub
Park Elementary School
Parent: Lisa Mohr
Community Members: Kim Becker; Levi Keenan
Business Members: Rodrigo Razo; Janis Link
School Personnel: Alana Blessing
Park’s Reading Coach: Lacey Hofflinger
Migrant Coordinator: Shacha Sandoval
Principal: Phil Heeke
Riley Elementary School
Parents: Lindsey Creamer; Brenda Guerra; Stacy McReynolds;
Angela Thompson
Community Rep.: Joanne Wondra
Business Rep: Barb Achatz
Teachers: Michelle Daniel; Casey Gatton; Tandi Mai; Beth Rein; Lisa Starr; Emily Thier.
Principal: JoAnn Blevins
GB Middle School
Parents Kathie Keller; Stephanie Muth; Regina Stuckey
Commun../ Business Reps: Mike Daniel; Krystal Barnes, Rodrigo Razo
Parent Booster Club Rep: Laura Mason
Teachers: Sheryl Neeland, Tami Schepmann
Classified Staff: Sara Castruita
Assistant Principal: Myron Ellegood
Principal: David Reiser
GB High School
Community Rep: Elaine Simmons, Jane Howard
Business Reps: Scott Donovan; Matt Hoisington; Matt Penka
Parents: Jeff Mauler; Jay Vratil
Teacher: Kim Heath
Migrant Rep: Gui Burley
Non-Licensed Rep: Laura Millard
Assistant Principals: Daryl Moore; Randy Wetzel
Principal: Tim Friess
C. District Wide Title I: Discuss advantages of pursing District Title I status. Presently, only the five elementary schools are Title I buildings. The administration recommends approval to change to Title I district wide.
7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp
A. District Postsecondary Progress Data: In pursuit of the new Kansas Education Systems Accreditation model (KESA), KSDE has put together a new metric to measure a school district’s postsecondary progress. This data measures how students perform once they graduate GBHS.
B. New Teacher Mentor Program: USD 428 has been mentoring new teachers for 2 years for the past several years, which is now a state requirement. The district has had to make minimal changes to our mentoring program to meet these new requirements.
C. MTSS Update: Creating systematic implementation: This year the goal is to get MTSS functioning systematic, district wide. There has been great progress on the implementation of MTSS and we are seeing great strides. This year is about solidifying the process and making sure that there is greater cohesiveness and uniformity to the overall MTSS program.
D. Personnel Update: Administration requests a motion to not accept the resignation of Mrs. Alyson Burkhart and to petition the state to suspend her license for failure to fulfill her contract with USD 428, according to the Licensed Employees agreement.
E. Curriculum Meeting Minutes
Curriculum Steering Committee: 9/5/17.
Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 8/21/17.
8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton
A. Fire Safety and Awareness Week, October 8-14
B. Start of School
C. Enrollment Numbers Update
D. ACT Update
E. District MTSS redesign process
F. Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet
G. School Open Houses
H. Homecoming Activities with Wichita West on September 29, 2017, with
the parade at 3:00 p.m.
I. Great Bend Reading Initiative Kick Off on 9/25/17
J. KASB Fall Regional Meeting at Pratt on 9/26/17, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
K. Approval of Grants / Contributions.
• Jefferson Elementary School Nurse Linda Johnson requests approval to submit two $1,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Healthy Habit for Life Grants. The grant for Jefferson Elementary would enable Jefferson school to offer healthy fruit and vegetable snacks. The GB Middle school grant would allow implementation of a girls’ walking club that includes lessons to build self-esteem for the teens.
• A $125 donation has been received for the Riley Elementary Back-to-school Bash / Open House. The donation will used to fund a photo booth during the Open House. The donor wishes to remain anonymous.
• A $100 donation has been received for GBMS student support. The donor wishes to remain anonymous.
9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton
A. Bills and Financial Reports
10. CONSENT AGENDA Mr. Umphres
A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (August 14, and August 22, 2017)
B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports
C. Personnel Report
11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES Mr. Umphres
•Great Bend Reading Initiative Kick Off: on September 25, 2017.
•KASB Fall Regional Meeting: on September 26, 2017, in Pratt, KS.
•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on September 28, 2017, at Park Elementary School
•GBHS Homecoming: on September 29, 2017.
•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:30 p.m., on November 16, 2017, at the GB Events Center.
•Annual KASB Convention: on December 1, 2, and 3, 2017, in Wichita, KS.
12. ADJOURNMENT Mr. Umphres